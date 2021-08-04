Arrest made in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Modesto

The investigation started after Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies found a man shot to death in a car near W. Monte Vista Avenue and S. Carpenter Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened on New Year’s Day in Modesto.

The investigation started after Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies found a man shot to death in a car near W. Monte Vista Avenue and S. Carpenter Road in Modesto. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Teodoro Gutierrez.

Eric David Mills, 39, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting. A warrant was issued for his arrest in April.

In June, investigators say Mills was arrested and booked in jail in San Mateo County on unrelated charges to Gutierrez's death. When he was released, Stanislaus County authorities arrested him for the shooting.

Mills was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Tuesday, July 27, on a murder complaint in the Gutierrez case. Investigators did not say how they linked Mills to the crime.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dalton Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.

Read more from ABC10