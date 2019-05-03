SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation into the disappearance of a Sacramento man.

The case began as a missing person investigation on Feb. 20. Risetruth Vang, 73, was reported missing after family told police they hadn’t heard from him for a couple of days. When officers went to Vang’s home, they said evidence there caused them to open a homicide investigation.

On Feb. 28, investigators arrested 34-year-old Pao Her for Vang’s murder. According to investigators, Her attacked and killed Vang in his home and then disposed of the body.

On March 1, detectives and sheriff’s deputies found Vang’s body in a rural part of El Dorado County.

Police have not revealed a motive behind the attack nor have they said how they were led to Vang’s body. This case remains under investigation.

