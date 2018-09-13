An arrest has been made following a stabbing in Tracy on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a Tracy police officer discovered a man collapsed with a stab wound on the sidewalk in the area of 11th and 10th Street. Police said the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment and his condition at this time is unknown.

A short time after, officials located the suspect in the case, 36-year-old Anthone Cobb. He was arrested following a vehicle stop and charged with attempted murder.

Cobb and the victim knew each other, according to Tracy police.

