Man arrested at Nevada County Fairgrounds for alleged inappropriate interactions with minors

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Grass Valley man was arrested at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Sunday for allegedly interacting inappropriately with children, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth “Kenny” Brady Fox, 20, was allegedly harassing several underage teenage girls and was reported to police by a fair vendor.

Fox was arrested on suspicion of "distributing obscene matter to children with the intent to seduce minors and for committing a felony while out on own recognizance release," according to a press release.

Officials say he admitted to "soliciting minors and sending unsolicited, lewd material to children" and had been arrested in April on similar charges and was out on custody pending court proceedings.

There are now new charges and he was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility with a $100,000 bond.