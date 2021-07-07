Arrest made in Sacramento I-5 projectile shooting caught on video

Video from the vehicle showed a man driving a Nissan Rogue pull up alongside the Tesla, raise some kind of weapon, and apparently fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a man caught on video shooting out the window of another car on Interstate 5 in South Sacramento.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on June 29. According to police, the victim was driving south on I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard in a Tesla Model Y when his rear passenger window shattered. The driver continued driving to work and was able to check the camera footage being recorded by his vehicle.

Video from the vehicle showed a man driving a Nissan Rogue pull up alongside the Tesla, raise some kind of weapon, and apparently fire before continuing south down the interstate.

The driver called the police to report what had happened and the investigation was taken over by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP officers examined the video and were able to identify the suspect. They were also able to rule out a firearm as the weapon used in the incident.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, officers located the Nissan Rogue in the 4900 block of Don Julio Boulevard. When they went to serve a search warrant on the vehicle, they found the suspect, 42-year-old Jose Eliseo Capacho Bonilla, sleeping inside of it.

Bonilla was detained and officers searched the car. Inside they said they found two homemade contraptions used for shooting various projectiles. Officers also discovered several BBs, as well as 10 to 11 “golf ball/marble-sized rocks which had been shaped down into round balls.” Investigators said damage found inside the Rogue was also consistent with the projectiles that were found being shot from the vehicle.

Bonilla was arrested and charged with felony vandalism, felony assault with a deadly weapon, and felony throwing a substance at a vehicle/occupant.

A motive for the June 29 shooting has not been identified.

