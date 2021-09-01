4 arrested in connection in killing of 15-year-old boy in North Highlands, sheriff says

The shooting happened on Jan. 9th as Dezay Richardson walked home with a friend after hanging out at Scandia Fun Center, according to his father.

The four who were arrested in connection with the homicide of Richardson are Ranell Norman, 31, Gene Gibson, 25, William Edward Tardy, 29, and Desmon Damon Pierceson, 27. All those involved are booked in the Sacramento County Jail without bail.

The suspects are set to appear in court on Oct. 4 at 3:00 p.m.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, no further information has been released. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.