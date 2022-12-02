Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

Authorities say a rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.

Carlos Daniel Delcid, 20, was charged with one count each of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon with the special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery.

Delcid was expected to be arraigned Thursday. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegations.

Solorio joined the suburban Monterey Park Police Department as a recruit in January, graduated from the county sheriff's academy on July 22 and started field training on July 25. The shooting occurred when he drove into a parking lot outside a fitness center in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon.

Gascón said the defendant got out of a nearby vehicle with a gun drawn and Solorio tried to get away by putting his car in reverse but was shot multiple times.

The defendant then returned to the other vehicle, where the juvenile was behind the wheel, and fled, Gascón said.

A prosecution statement said a case has also been filed against the 17-year-old in juvenile court but did not specify the charges. He was not identified because of his age.

Officials of the Monterey Park and Downey police departments did not take questions at the district attorney's press conference because the case remains under investigation.

