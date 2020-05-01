ROCKLIN, Calif. — Three people were arrested, including a teenager, in connection to more than 70 car burglaries in the Rocklin/Roseville area, early Sunday morning.

Rocklin Police officers first started investigating early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ridgeview Circle after receiving a call about a vehicle burglary. When officers arrived, they said they found several cars had been burglarized.

While they were investigating the scene at the apartment complex, another call of a car burglary in progress in another neighborhood. When officers arrived at the second location, they said they found that several other cars had been burglarized. Police said the suspects stole a credit card from one of the vehicles they burglarized.

Later, the victim notified police after receiving a report that their credit card was being used somewhere in Roseville.

Roseville Police officers responded and pulled over a vehicle thought to be involved with the illegal credit card use. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found items taken from the burglarized cars.

All three people in the car were soon arrested. Those suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Larry Smith, 18-year-old Mia Gonzalez and a 14-year-old teenager, all from Sacramento. The trio is facing complaints of vehicle burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Smith and Gonzalez were booked into the Placer County Jail. In all, investigators said 75 cars were burglarized. The 14-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center. In total, investigators said that 75 cars had been burglarized.

If you have any information about this case, or if you believe you are a victim of this crime and have not yet made a report, you are asked to call 916-625-5400.

