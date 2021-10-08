Multiple arrests made for drug, weapons trafficking in South Lake Tahoe

In all, 10 people were arrested on state and federal charges related to alleged drug and weapons trafficking in the South Lake Tahoe and Stateline areas.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Some residents in South Lake Tahoe were arrested on Tuesday, accused of trafficking drugs and weapons around the Lake Tahoe area and Stateline, Nevada.

Agents with the FBI, along with South Lake Tahoe Police officers, El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies, and more, executed arrest warrants related to the alleged crimes.

Three South Lake Tahoe residents were arrested on federal charges for allegedly trafficking illegal weapons and methamphetamine. Those residents were identified as 53-year-old Frank Ray Bacon, 69-year-old Patricia Louise Ekizian, and 34-year-old Joshua Daniel Wilson.

Investigators say Wilson is also accused of dealing guns without a license.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the great work being done to keep drugs and illegal firearms out of our community,” South Lake Tahoe Police Chief David Stevenson said.

The federal investigation led authorities to arrest seven other individuals on state drug and weapons charges. Those suspects are identified as Thomas Adams, 51; Kayla Cheyene Carver, 26; Lindsey Marie Ketchen, 25; Timothy Austin Pannel, 28; Angelina Monique Perez, 29; Jordan Eli Poyner, 26; and Derek Ryan Silva, 24.

No other details on the investigation were released.