SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting three people Sunday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Sunday, Sacramento police officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of Yreka Avenue. They found three adults with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the police department. They said an elderly woman was one of two shooting victims who were unintended targets.

Sacramento Police Department

Seannay Eckley, 21, and Andrew Ruiz, 21, were arrested Tuesday. Eckley was charged with attempted murder, felony resisting, and conspiracy. Ruiz was charged with attempted murder and conspiracy.

The investigation is still active and investigators believe it's an isolated incident.

ABC10/KXTV

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information related to this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Witnessed can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

