FRESNO, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection to a mass shooting that killed four people and injured six others in the backyard of a home in Fresno back in November.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 19. The men arrested have been identified as Pao Vang, 30, and Johnny Xiong, 25, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A football watch party was taking place at the home just before the shooting happened, with about 30 people attending, according to reporting by ABC30 in Fresno.

Fresno Police officials are scheduled to speak about the arrests at an 11 a.m. press conference.

The attack occurred in a close-knit Hmong community. The four men who were killed are 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, and Xy Lang. According to the Associated Press, Lang was a Hmong singer whose YouTube videos had been viewed millions of times.

California has the largest population of Hmong, with approximately 25,000 living in Fresno alone. There are approximately 300,000 Hmong living in the U.S., according to AP.

