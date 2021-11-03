33-year-old man tried setting woman's house on fire in El Dorado County, sheriff's official says

Brian Steffes allegedly waved a hammer around a woman's home, yelling for someone who doesn't live there before trying to set it on fire, sheriff's officials said.

MOUNT AUKUM, Calif. — A 33-year-old man was arrested March 4 after attempting to set a woman's house on fire in Mount Aukum, El Dorado County Sheriff's officials said.

Brian Steffes allegedly waved a hammer around the woman's home, yelling for someone who doesn't live there, sheriff's officials said. He then tried igniting gasoline with pieces of paper on fire.

Sheriff's officials think he was possibly at the wrong house.

El Dorado County deputies saw Steffe's car while they were on the way to the crime scene. Steffe's car tipped over on its side after crashing into an embankment while attempting to escape law enforcement.

Steffes was booked at the El Dorado County Jail for misdemeanor evading, criminal threats and attempted arson.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9