Aryan Nation leaflets, rice and swastikas left at more than 10 Carmichael homes, deputies say

Sacramento County deputies also said the Aryan Nation fliers were left at the Deterding Elementary School playground.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Some Carmichael residents received leaflets with “Aryan Nation” and other hate speech written on them, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Images of the fliers obtained by ABC10 depict anti-Semitic caricatures and anti-LGBTQ messaging.

According to the sheriff’s office, several residents told deputies that they received a zip lock bag with rice and a swastika that was left at their homes near California and Palm avenues. Authorities said bags were left on the front step of more than 10 separate homes. Bags were also found at the Deterding Elementary School playground, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 916-874-5115.

