Asian-owned businesses in Elk Grove, Woodland burglarized in past week

In Elk Grove, police said two businesses were burglarized on Saturday: Fujiya, a Japanese restaurant, and Tea Culture, a bubble tea shop and cafe.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Multiple Asian-owned businesses were broken into and burglarized from Elk Grove to Woodland over the past week.

The owner of Kuji Asian Grill in Woodland said his business was broken into early Monday morning, and he is not alone. ABC10 confirmed at least two other businesses were burglarized over the weekend in Elk Grove. Business owners are speaking out to raise awareness.

"A big shock, for sure,” said Kai Jung, owner of Kuji Asian Grill, recalling the moment he found out there was a break-in at his business.

He shared video with ABC10 that shows one person entering the building after breaking a glass door around 3 a.m. Monday.

"I think he was looking specifically for a safe deposit box, like a small safe that he could run out with. Didn't find anything because we don't have a safe deposit box, luckily," said Jung. "By this point, our alarm is just blaring and screaming, and I think it kind of did spook him."

The person left without taking anything, but Jung and his wife who have owned the Korean and Hawaiian fusion restaurant for the last four and a half years were left to pick up the pieces. He told ABC10 this isn't the first time.

"Last time that this happened, someone just threw the rock through the window," said Jung.

Over in Elk Grove, police said two businesses were burglarized on Saturday: Fujiya, a Japanese restaurant, and Tea Culture, a bubble tea shop and cafe.

Tea Culture's owner Karen Truong said someone took their register. Video shared with ABC10 by the business shows four people entering and running out with the drawer around 5 a.m.

She said her other restaurant, Crab N Spice, was hit in May. The thieves went straight for the cash register.

She is asking friends, neighbors and other businesses to be alert.

As for Kuji Asian Grill, Jung said this won't stop them.

"We can't be afraid. I don't want to be fearful to be here and do what I do," he said.

Jung said the best way the community can help out is by grabbing a bite to eat at small businesses.

Elk Grove Police Department said they have a business watch program, similar to a neighborhood watch, to help businesses in shopping centers prevent and reduce crime.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911, or call non-emergency after the fact.

WATCH ALSO: