SACRAMENTO, California — An assembly bill recently introduced in California aims for harsher penalties for repeat DUI offenders.

Assembly Bill 401 was introduced by Assemblyman Heath Flora on Wednesday.

Existing law:

Right now, drivers convicted of driving under the influence more than three times within 10 years could face either a felony or misdemeanor and have their license taken away.

In addition, if a driver has a previous felony DUI conviction within ten years of being charged with a second offense, "that person has committed an offense punishable as either a misdemeanor or a felony."

Under AB 401:

The misdemeanor option is eliminated, meaning drivers could only face felony charges for repeat offenses.

Existing Law:

When a driver is convicted of DUI more than once within a five-year period the court must order the driver's vehicle be impounded for a specified period of time.

Under AB 401:

The driver's vehicle will be impounded for a longer time period for convicted offenses that occur within a ten-year period.

The court would also have the power to declare a person's vehicle a nuisance and have it seized, "after certain repeated convictions relating to driving under the influence."

