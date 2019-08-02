SACRAMENTO, California — An assembly bill recently introduced in California aims for harsher penalties for repeat DUI offenders.
Assembly Bill 401 was introduced by Assemblyman Heath Flora on Wednesday.
Existing law:
Right now, drivers convicted of driving under the influence more than three times within 10 years could face either a felony or misdemeanor and have their license taken away.
In addition, if a driver has a previous felony DUI conviction within ten years of being charged with a second offense, "that person has committed an offense punishable as either a misdemeanor or a felony."
Under AB 401:
The misdemeanor option is eliminated, meaning drivers could only face felony charges for repeat offenses.
Existing Law:
When a driver is convicted of DUI more than once within a five-year period the court must order the driver's vehicle be impounded for a specified period of time.
Under AB 401:
The driver's vehicle will be impounded for a longer time period for convicted offenses that occur within a ten-year period.
The court would also have the power to declare a person's vehicle a nuisance and have it seized, "after certain repeated convictions relating to driving under the influence."
