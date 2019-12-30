CERES, Calif. — At least four people were shot in an ambush-style attack in Ceres following an alleged altercation at a Modesto bar early Sunday morning.

Ceres Police officers first responded to the shooting at a home in the 300 block of Allacante Drive just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they said the scene was “chaotic” with “several intoxicated” people at the home.

Police said they found five people at the home suffering from injuries related to the shooting, including some victims who had been shot in their extremities. Those five people were taken to the hospital to be treated. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

As they were investigating, police learned that the incident allegedly started as an altercation at an unidentified bar in Modesto earlier in the night. The victims told police that after the incident at the bar, they returned to their home in Ceres. About 45 minutes later, the victims told police that while they were hanging out in the driveway of the home, two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks walked up from across the street and started shooting at them. The shooters then took off running, police said.

According to police, four of the gunshot victims were outside of the home. It was unclear where and how the fifth person was injured.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Matt Berlier at 209-538-5616.

