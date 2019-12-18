SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three masked suspects stole an ATM from a state building in downtown Sacramento on Monday morning, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

According to Capitol CHP spokesperson John Ortega, the three masked suspects broke into the building in the 1600 block of 9th Street just before 4:30 a.m. The suspects allegedly dragged the ATM out of the building and got away with a portion of the machine.

Capitol CHP does not know if the suspects got away with any money.

The suspects were last seen on 9th street wearing masks and hoodies. Capitol CHP say the suspects may be traveling in a newer model, white Chevrolet Astrovan.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the California Highway Patrol at (916) 731-6300.

