2 inmates accused of attempted homicide at Stanislaus County Jail, deputies say

MODESTO, Calif. — Two inmates incarcerated on unrelated felony charges were re-booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Monday for attempted homicide charges at the county jail, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.
The sheriff's office identified 24-year-old Juan Manuel Garcia and 50-year-old Patrick Benjamin Solis as the suspects by speaking to witnesses and watching surveillance footage.
The victim was sitting in a recreation area when both Garcia and Solis allegedly attacked him from behind. He had deep lacerations to his shoulder, neck and head.
Deputies believe Garcia and Solis used a "jailhouse-made shiv" that was made with hygienic products like razors that are used for shaving. They said that inmates can be creative on how they smuggle these kind of items while jail staff does inspections for such weapons.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the county jail on reports of inmates assaulting another inmate. They were already separated by the time law enforcement arrived.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries they received during the alleged attack. Their identity was not released by the sheriff's office.
Solis and Garcia were in-custody where they were arrested for charges that include evasion, carjacking, robbery and homicide. They now face attempted homicide charges.
Deputies said the victim's original charges include homicide, robbery and attempted robbery.
