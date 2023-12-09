Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Roseville

The man was accused of shooting another person in Marysville on Sept. 4.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One person was arrested in connection to an attempted homicide that happened in Marysville.

34-year-old Homer Israel Novoa Carrasco, of Yuba City, was accused of shooting a 40-year-old man along the 700 block of 6th Street on Sept. 4.

According to Marysville Police Department, Carrasco drove away before police got to the scene. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is in critically stable care.

A Ramey Warrant was issued for Carrasco, and on Sept. 11, deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office found and detained him along the 10400 block of Fairway Drive in Roseville.

Police said he was allegedly in possession of 96 grams of fentanyl.

Marysville police took custody of Carrasco, who was later extradited to the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and child endangerment.

