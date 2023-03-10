Man arrested after attempted kidnapping at Tracy elementary school

Shiva Sharma, 20 from Tracy, allegedly went onto the school's campus on Central Avenue with a screwdriver around 2:20 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child from Gladys Poet-Christian Elementary School Tuesday, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Shiva Sharma, 20 from Tracy, allegedly went onto the school's campus on Central Avenue with a screwdriver around 2:20 p.m. Officials say he ran away from the scene after being confronted by a parent.

Sharma was found behind Raley’s in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard, roughly 7 minutes after the first 911 call.

He was arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail. No one was hurt in this incident and officials are investigating alongside the Tracy Unified School District.

No further information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Elk Grove police warn about officer impersonation phone scam