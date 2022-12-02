Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Galt

Sergio Alfaro, of Galt, was accused of attempted murder.

GALT, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing allegations of attempted murder in Galt, police said Thursday.

Galt Police Department said the stabbing happened near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds after they arrived.

Police said the suspect was inside of a home and that they found him in a bedroom. He was identified as Sergio Alfaro, of Galt.

Alfaro was accused of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation. He was taken to jail where police said he was ineligible for bail.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

