Attempted robber from viral 7-Eleven beating arrested, police say

A spokesperson for Stockton police confirmed that this is the first time Frazier was arrested in connection to the 7-Eleven robberies.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man at the center of a viral 7-Eleven beating and attempted robbery was arrested Monday night, police said.

Stockton Police Department said Tyrone Frazier was arrested in connection to series of robberies at 7-Eleven, burglary and outstanding warrants. Police said they made the bust after responding to a vandalism report and finding Frazier along the 100 block of East Weber Avenue.

According to police, the prior robberies happened at the 7-Eleven on Center Street, but the suspect had taken off before police could arrive.

On July 29, police responded to Center and Market Street to meet with Stockton Fire Department for a person complaining of pain after being hit by a stick. The man was eventually identified as Frazier. He didn't provide any additional information on how he was injured.

Police eventually learned about Frazier's alleged involved in the robberies when the viral video surfaced and about the third robbery not reported to police.

In the video, Frazier is seen rummaging through shelves of tobacco products and tossing items into a trash can before being grabbed by a 7-Eleven employee and taken to the ground.

Once on the ground, a second store employee grabs a wooden pole and begins hitting the suspected thief.

One interviews are done and evidence is collected all findings are expected to be forwarded to the district attorney's office for review.

In a statement Tuesday, San Joaquin county District Attorney Ron Freitas said the store clerks are not and have never been suspects of their office.

"Any investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened and attempted to rob them," Freitas said.

