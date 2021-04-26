Teen tased, pepper-sprayed by two women in Stockton after attempted robbery

The 18-year-old was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are looking for two women accused of tasing and pepper-spraying an 18-year-old Sunday night.

Stockton police say the man was walking around Wilson Way and Oak Street in the Park District when he was approached by two women in a black sedan.

Police said one of the women brandished a taser and ordered the man to get into the vehicle before tasing, pepper-spraying him, and demanding his property.

The man ran away from the women after a brief struggle; he was ultimately treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he didn't suffer any property loss.

The suspects were described as one white female in her 20's and one Hispanic female in her 20's.

RELATED: