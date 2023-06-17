x
Auburn police respond to barricaded person with gun

Officials were called around 6:25 p.m. about a houseguest on the 800 block of Marguerite Mine Road had a handgun and was threatening their life.

AUBURN, Calif. — A barricaded person with a gun has caused police to shut down roads in an Auburn neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Auburn Police Department. 

Police safely evacuated the residents of the house and ordered a shelter in place to neighbors in the area. 

As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the situation was ongoing. 

This is a developing situation and will be updated as we learn more.

