Auburn police respond to barricaded person with gun

Officials were called around 6:25 p.m. about a houseguest on the 800 block of Marguerite Mine Road had a handgun and was threatening their life.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUBURN, Calif. — A barricaded person with a gun has caused police to shut down roads in an Auburn neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officials were called around 6:25 p.m. about a houseguest on the 800 block of Marguerite Mine Road had a handgun and was threatening their life.

Police safely evacuated the residents of the house and ordered a shelter in place to neighbors in the area.

As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the situation was ongoing.