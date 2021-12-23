Man convicted in Auburn library stabbing sentenced to 15 years to life

AUBURN, Calif. — A man accused and convicted of stabbing two people at the Auburn Public Library was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Back in November, a jury found Opada Joseph Opada guilty in a 2019 library stabbing that hurt two men. He was convicted on charges of premeditated attempted murder, causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.
“The prosecution was successful due to the Auburn Police Department’s diligent work, the victims’ courage to testify and confront their attacker, and the many compassionate citizens who intervened, provided statements, and testified," said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley in a news release. "On the day of the incident, and throughout the trial, Placer County citizens showed the strength of our community in the wake of this violent attack. While there may always be people like the defendant who are willing to hurt others - in Placer County there will always be good people willing to help.”
