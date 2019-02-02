AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn man is behind bars, accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ulises Arellano-Torres, Friday, on complaints of sending sexual images to a minor, communicating with a minor for the purpose of sexual gratification, and possession of child pornography.

Authorities began investigating on Jan. 21, after receiving information about an alleged relationship Arellano-Torres was having with the teen girl.

“I want to commend the victim for coming forward to report this crime. She is a brave young woman who took a stand by reporting she was taken advantage of by an adult predator. These types of crimes can make the victims feel guilty and, at time, blames themselves. This is the furthest from the truth and it is unfortunate she had to go through this experience,” said Auburn Police Chief Ryan Kinnan.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstance of the relationship nor did they say how the two allegedly came in contact.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there may be others out there who have information related to the case, and they encourage them to come forward. If you know something, you are asked to call 530-823-4237.

