Auburn man identified himself in case of stalking, lewd behavior

A woman had surveillance video of a man in her backyard.

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. — While the Placer County Sheriff's Office was investigating an intrusion in North Auburn, a man called them to identify himself as the perpetrator.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:40 a.m. on June 28 from a woman whose surveillance camera caught a man standing in her backyard looking into her bedroom window. When Placer County deputies arrived at the woman's home, they saw a man running from the backyard. The K-9 Unit was called out to track the suspect, but was unable to locate him.

"When deputies reviewed the surveillance footage, they saw the suspect had pulled down his shorts and was gratifying himself while looking through the victim's window," Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The next morning, Joshua Tucker, 21, called the Placer County Sheriff's Office to say he was the man they were looking for. Deputies determined Tucker had stalked the woman for around a year and had attempted to enter her home multiple times.

Placer County Sheriff's deputies later arrested Tucker on charges of attempted residential burglary, stalking, peeping and engaging in a lewd act in a public place.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: California Home Defense: What are your rights to protect your family and property?