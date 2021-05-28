Auburn man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

The Justice Department arrested and charged the California man with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon.

AUBURN, Calif. — With the assistance of police body camera footage, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a California man who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Sean Michael McHugh, 34, of Auburn, was arrested on May 27 and appeared in federal court in the Eastern District of California on May 28. He has been charged with federal offenses that include assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, and physical violence on Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department's charging documents show McHugh was captured on police bodycam footage at the Capitol assaulting law enforcement and shouting, "You’re protecting communists!"; "There is a second amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?"; and “You ain’t holding the line!”

He was allegedly seen pushing a large metal sign into a line of officers and also captured on video spraying a yellow chemical irritant at others trying to control the crowd.

Since Jan. 6, 440 individuals have been arrested, and over 125 individuals have been charged with "assaulting or impeding law enforcement."

McHugh's case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

If you have any information related to this case, you're asked to contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or leave a tip online.

