Crime

Auburn police warn public of 'critical incident' after officer is injured in crash

Auburn Police have not released much information but say that an officer is injured after law enforcement chasing after someone led to a crash.

AUBURN, Calif. — Auburn police are advising the public to stay away from Lincoln Way and Grace Street as officers are working on what they described as a "critical incident." 

Police have not released much information but dispatch told ABC10 that officers were chasing someone when the crash occurred.  An officer was injured in the crash, but officials did not say what the officer's condition is.  

Why officers were pursuing the other driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

