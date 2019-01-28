ELK GROVE, Calif. — Update: 11:30 a.m.

Darnell William Randle and Archie Lee Hansbury were arrested in Elk Grove for an alleged robbery in Lockeford.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a bank robbery on the 13000 block of East Highway 12 and 88.

Authorities say that the suspects had taken an undisclosed amount of money and left in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

Elk Grove Police Department located the suspect vehicle on the 7400 block of Grenfell Court and notified the sheriff's office.

Authorities were able to take both suspects into custody, with Randle being found in the residence's backyard and Hansbury being found in the home.

No people were hurt during the robbery.

Update: 4:58 p.m.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have detained two subjects.

Police will be removing the perimeter from the residence soon.

Original story:

A search is ongoing for a robbery suspect by San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect in a San Joaquin County robbery, and their search has brought them into Elk Grove.

The suspect is described as an African American man, standing at 6'2 and 180 lbs, with long dreads and as wearing a black ski jacket and red shirt.

In an update from Elk Grove Police Department, deputies are focusing their attention on a residence in the area of Unser Way and Mears Way.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking people to avoid the Unser Way and Mears Way area.

Police advise people to call 911 if they see the suspect.

This article will update should more information become available.

________________________________________________________________

