Authorities are looking for information in another deadly shooting in Turlock.

It happened in the 100 block of Almond Avenue. According to the report, a caller notified police about a possible dead body in the area. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, identified as 50-year-old Daniel Russell, shot to death.

Investigators say witness interviews and evidence at the scene show Russell was likely killed inside his trailer home several hours prior to the initial call. Police say the crime does not appear to be random nor do they believe it to be connected to gang activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Turlock Police tip line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780.

This is the second deadly shooting in Turlock since June 11, when a 17-year-old was killed. That shooting also remains unsolved.

