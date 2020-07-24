Authorities investigating deputy-involved shooting at Stockton hotel

Deputies were called out to the Clarion Inn Suites on reports of a man waving a gun around. The deputies said when they arrived, the man pointed the gun at them.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened at a Stockton hotel just before midnight on Thursday.

According to the report, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the Clarion Inn Suites, located in the 4200 block of Waterloo Road, responding to reports of a man waving a gun around.

Deputies arrived and said they found a man matching the description still with the weapon, a black and silver automatic pistol, in his hand.

The deputies said when they confronted the man, he turned and aimed the pistol at them. That is when at least one of the deputies fired, striking the suspect. First responders were called to the scene and performed CPR on the suspect before taking him to the hospital. His condition and identity have not yet been released.

None of the deputies were injured during this incident. The case remains under investigation.

Read more from ABC10

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: