Authorities mum after new search in Kristin Smart cold case

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — The latest search in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart has ended with no comment from authorities on the results.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday that service of a search warrant was concluded at the Arroyo Grande home of the father of Paul Flores, a former student who has long been under investigation in the case.

Smart was 19 when she vanished in 1996 while returning to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, after a party. Paul Flores has never been arrested or charged in the case.

