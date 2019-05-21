SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of one of the suspects in Fridays’ deadly apartment shooting.

Authorities say they need the public’s help identifying this man. He is described as a dark-skinned black male in his early 20’s. He’s average height and has shoulder-length dreadlocks.

A sketch of a suspect in the deadly South Sacramento apartment shooting.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened on Friday night at the Brackenridge Village apartments located on the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard. One woman was killed and a 4-year-old boy and three others were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the apartment was targeted. Multiple bullets went through a neighbor’s apartment. A neighbor, identified as Philip, said he and his dad are lucky to be alive.

“I heard between six or seven gunshots. I was pretty shocked - I have never experienced something like this ever in my life," Philip said. "I was sleeping in my bedroom at the time of the shooting.”

In addition to the person in the sketch, detectives are looking for multiple suspects. Those suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing.

Witnesses said the suspect took off in white colored compact or small SUV.

Those with any information on the incident or who are able to help identify the person in the sketch can call Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115. Callers can remain anonymous.

