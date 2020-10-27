Authorities searching for 14-year-old Calaveras County girl

Kaylee Anne Marie Arney, 14, was last seen at 10 p.m. on October 22 and is believed to be traveling with 19-year-old Isaiah Antonio David Lawrence Haggard.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old Calaveras County girl, missing since October 22, believed to be with a 19-year-old man.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert for Kaylee Anne Marie Arney, who is considered to be at risk, authorities said.

Kaylee was last seen at 10 p.m. on October 22 and is believed to be traveling with 19-year-old Isaiah Antonio David Lawrence Haggard. Authorities did not say why it took five days for them to issue an alert.

Kaylee is described as being 4’11” and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. A clothing description was not given.

Haggard is described as being 5’5” and weighs approximately 123 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes. A clothing description for him also wasn’t given.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.