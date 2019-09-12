SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is warning the public about fake robocalls being made randomly around the community claiming police are experiencing delayed emergency response times.

“Sac PD is not experiencing any abnormal delays in regards to response times and the claims are false,” the department wrote in a post on social media.

Investigators are looking into the source and possible motive of the calls. It is unclear if these robocalls are being made in communities outside of the Sacramento area.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Sacramento Police immediately.

