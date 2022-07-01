Wild horses found shot to death at Arizona national park

The three wild horses were found dead Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in late December.

ARIZONA, USA — A $10,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest after several horses were shot to death at an Arizona national park.

The three wild horses were found dead at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in late December. All the animals were found with bullet wounds, according to rangers.

Wild horses are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act which declared them to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.”

The killings are not the first. According to the US Forest Service, shootings began to pick up in late 2018. Since then, advocates say more than 40 horses have been killed.

"We take any shooting, any crime against a federally protected animal on forest service land extremely seriously," Jeffery Todd, a US Forest Service spokesperson said. "We have every available asset working on this."

The US Forest Service said the shooting is actively under investigation, and the horses have since been buried.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at 928-524-4050.

