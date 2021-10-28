Parents accused of child abuse, neglect after baby's death in Ceres, police say

Donna Stringfellow and Michael Holson were identified by Ceres police as the parents of the baby who died in July.

CERES, Calif. — Two parents in Ceres are being accused of possible child neglect after their newborn baby died in the hospital after an emergency call back in July, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Donna Stringfellow and Michael Holson were identified as the parents by police. They were both booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where they face charges of child neglect or abuse.

Police responded to a home near the 2100 block of Whitmore Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 5 after learning about an infant who was not breathing. First responders attempted to revive the baby before they were transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Police did not release why they believed the child was abused as of publication.

