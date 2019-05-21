CHICAGO — The body of a pregnant 19-year-old was found strangled earlier this month, and authorities say her child had been "forcibly removed" from her womb.

Now, the baby boy has opened his eyes for the first time, CNN reports.

CNN said a picture of the boy and his father was posted to Facebook this week. The father is Yovany Lopez, Ochoa-Lopez's husband.

During a news conference last week, police announced three people had been arrested in connection with Ochoa-Lopez's murder.

Previous: State not alerted to early clues after teen mother strangled, baby cut from her womb

More: Police: 3 arrested after pregnant teen found strangled, baby cut from her body

Chicago police say 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, face first-degree murder charges. Police say Ochoa-Lopez went to the Figueroa house after Clarisa posted an offer of free baby clothes on Facebook.

Police said the daughter confessed to helping her mother kill Ochoa-Lopez and that Clarisa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide.

Police say the investigation is continuing but that Clarisa's adult son died of natural causes two years ago, and they believe the woman was hoping to raise the newborn as her own.

The woman called police on April 23, hours after Ochoa-Lopez was killed, to report the baby had stopped breathing. The child that Figueroa said was hers was rushed to an area hospital where he remains in grave condition.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.