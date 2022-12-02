Elk Grove trio arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs

Officials said investigation focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.

Officials said the trio was seen allegedly using similar techniques and tactics to get money through no less than four separate banking systems.

The suspects were initially detained by Manteca Police Department after authorities were alerted about a crime in progress. Authorities with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force served a warrant, found additional evidence and arrested all three suspects.

Sorin Mitrache, 36; Marius Panciu, 43; and Papas Zacharias, 42 were all booked into jail on felony charges of conspiracy to use forged credit cards. They are being held on a $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force (916) 874-3004 or httf@sacsheriff.com.

