Tulare-based bank manager arrested for allegedly stealing $60,000 to spend on TikTok

U.S. Attorney's officials say Esther Andrade Olson faces 30 years in California State prison.

TULARE, Calif. — A former bank branch manager was arrested Wednesday on charges she embezzled more than $60,000 from multiple clients.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokespeople alleged 48-year-old Esther Andrade Olson used some of the stolen money to promote her TikTok account.

Like many other social media apps, creators can pay to advertise themselves to a larger audience.

Olson allegedly withdrew money from four bank members, officials said, including seven withdrawals totaling $35,000. She resigned when confronted with the unauthorized transactions.

She now faces a 30-year maximum prison sentence and a $1 million fine if convicted.