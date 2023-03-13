Bank robbery suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Sacramento County

No injuries were reported from the people in the cars that were hit.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A chase connected to a bank robbery came to an end after the suspect crashed in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a bank robbery suspect led them on a chase that ultimately ended when he crashed into two cars near Franklin Boulevard and Cuny Avenue.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being booked into the county jail.

