MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is looking for a man who robbed banks in Modesto, Ripon and Manteca Monday morning.

The man entered the Bank of Stockton located at 4204 Dale Road around 10:40 a.m. Monday demanding money, according to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet and what authorities believe is a fake beard. No weapons were seen during the robbery, according to police.

Authorities believe this suspect robbed banks in Modesto, Ripon and Manteca Monday morning.

At 11:21 p.m., Oak Valley Community Bank located at 150 N. Wilma Ave., in Ripon was robbed by a suspect matching the description of the Bank of Stockton suspect. The robber presented a note to a bank teller before getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man then robbed a Bank of Stockton located at 660 N. Main St., in Manteca around 12:20 p.m., according to the Manteca Police Department. The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money before running away on foot. No weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Neon-style car, according to witnesses who spoke with the Manteca Police Department.

"Our detectives are following up on all leads and continuing the investigation. We are posting images on social media in hopes that someone will identify him," said Sharon Bear, public information officer with the Modesto Police Department.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

