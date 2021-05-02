Man barricades himself inside home, Sacramento sheriff says

When officers arrived, the woman who called said her brother had been acting erratically.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man surrendered peacefully to police after a standoff in Fair Oaks Thursday evening.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Officers arrived at a home in the 5600 block of Ritz Way for a family disturbance. When they arrived, the woman who called said her brother had been acting erratically.

Officers advised the woman and another family member to leave the home, leaving the man alone inside the house. While talking to the man's sister, officers believe they heard what sounded like a gunshot from inside the home.

SWAT arrived on scene as well as Sacramento Sheriff’s Critical Incident Negotiations Team.

At first, the man refused to come outside but he did eventually peacefully surrender. No one was injured.

Deputies are investigating to see what, if any, crime occurred.

WATCH NEXT: Modesto Police take armed standoff suspect into custody

Officers are on the scene in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue, where they say the armed suspect barricaded themselves in a home for hours before standing down.