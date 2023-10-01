Man attacks security guard after breaking into Franchise Tax Board building, deputies say

Deputies said the man broke into the building around 6:30 p.m. by smashing some windows.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man is holed up inside the building for California's Franchise Tax Board after attacking a security guard Sunday evening, deputies said.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man broke into the building around 6:30 p.m. by smashing some windows. After getting inside, deputies said he attacked a security guard, leaving the guard with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the man is holed up inside alone and refusing to come out. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s.

