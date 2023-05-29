Deputies respond to barricaded, possibly armed suspect in south Sacramento

Deputies said the incident started as a chase involving the California Highway Patrol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement is engaged with a barricaded suspect in south Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the incident started as a chase involving the California Highway Patrol, which the sheriff's office was helping with.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect is currently holed up in a house at 41st Street and 37th Avenue. The suspect is believed to be armed, according to deputies.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

