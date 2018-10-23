If you are viewing an ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- Three teenagers from San Francisco were arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Vacaville Police, Sunday night.

According to the report, police were called out to Nut Tree Village on a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. An officer close to the area arrived just as the teens were taking off in a silver 4-door Honda Civic. Police say when the officer attempted to pull the teens over, they quickly sped away.

The chase wound around Vacaville, on city streets and to the freeway and back to city streets. Police say it finally ended when the teen driver struck a curb, flattening the tire. After the tire went flat, police say the teen lost control of the car and crashed through a fence and into the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Marshall Road.

All three teens fled from the crashed vehicle on foot. They were eventually arrested with help from a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter and observant neighbors.

Vacaville Police Department

After the chase, investigators learned that the teens, who have not been identified because of their ages, may be responsible for multiple burglaries in the Nut Tree Village Area, according to police.

No one was injured during the chase.

Officers are conducting an investigation in the area of Marshall and Padan School referencing a vehicle pursuit/traffic collision. All suspects are in custody and nobody was injured. No road closures at this time. — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) October 22, 2018

