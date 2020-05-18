BBB warns of ongoing employment scams during coronavirus pandemic

More than 4 million people filed for unemployment in California since March and scammers are preying on these vulnerable people, the BBB tells ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of a storm of scams related to the coronavirus pandemic targeting those who are in search of jobs.

More than 4 million people filed for unemployment in California since March, according to the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

Sacramentan Linda Fuchs, 40, recently looked for a job and says she was duped through a Craigslist posting.

“It was a marijuana ad campaign that wanted you to advertise for their company by posting their magnet of whatever company they're from on your car,” Fuchs said.

The job posting said it paid $500 a week for two months, Fuchs said. After receiving a check for $4,800 - far more than promised - she started to feel things didn’t add up. She knew the job didn’t exist when she received requests from her supposed employer to see ATM deposit slips.

“They were trying to scam me so they could get into my account,” Fuchs said.

“When we are applying for jobs, we’re providing our social security number, our date of birth, our address...our history, which is what scammers do thrive on,” Alma Galvan with the BBB said in a March interview.

The BBB is urging job seekers to be cautious when looking for jobs online. Contact a trusted friend or company for advice, do your research, and if a posting is too good to be true it likely is.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: