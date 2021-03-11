Defense team rests in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial

Closing arguments scheduled to be held Dec. 16-17 followed by deliberations through Dec. 20

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The defense team for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has rested its case in Holmes' criminal fraud trial, setting up several days of preparation before closing arguments begin.

Those arguments are scheduled to be held December 16-17. The case could be turned over to the jury late in the day of December 17, with deliberations continuing through most of the week of December 20.

Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding investors and patients by misleading them about Theranos' progress developing new technology intended to perform hundreds of blood tests at once on just a few drops of blood. Holmes testified in her defense for seven days in total.