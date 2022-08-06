BCSO arrests California murder suspect wanted since 2018, officials say

He is being held at the Bexar County Jail with pending drugs and weapons charge, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies detained a "high-ranking gang member" wanted for murder in California while executing a search warrant in Elmendorf on Wednesday, according to BCSO Facebook post.

Officials say Augustine Singh, 42, was one of the individuals arrested in the bust, which unfolded along the 3900 block of Cannon Wood and involved multiple BCSO units.

Singh is suspected in a 2018 homicide out of the central California community of Merced, north of Fresno.

He is being held at the Bexar County Jail with pending drugs and weapons charge, according to BCSO. He's expected to eventually be extradited back to California.